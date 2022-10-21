E-nuggets case: ED freezes 7.12 crore Bitcoins

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of its investigation into the E-nuggets gambling software case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Bitcoins worth Rs 7.12 crore and confiscated Rs 1.65 crore in cash, according to officials.

According to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the agency recently conducted search operations at two locations in Kolkata, which resulted in the seizure of Rs 1.65 crore in cash, the freezing of 44.5 Bitcoin (worth Rs 7.12 crore at current exchange rates), and other incriminating papers (PMLA).

The FIR that the Kolkata police filed against Aamir Khan and others served as the basis for the registration of the current case. The Federal Bank authorities' lawsuit in a city court served as the foundation for the FIR.

Khan released the mobile gaming app E-Nuggets, which was made with the intention of scamming the public. Furthermore, the withdrawal from the said app was abruptly stopped under various pretexts after receiving a sizable donation from the public. Following that, all data, including profile data, was deleted from the app servers.

Officials stated that it was discovered that the money was laundered through more than 300 different accounts.

An earlier search operation against Khan resulted in the seizure of Rs 17.32 crore from his home as well as the tracking and freezing of Bitcoins worth Rs 13.56 crore and other crypto currencies worth Rs 47.64 lakh. In addition, the agency frozen Rs 5.47 crore discovered in Khan and his accomplice's bank account.

So far, a total of Rs 51.16 crore has been recovered in the case during investigations under the PMLA.

Further research into the topic is ongoing.

(Inputs from Agencies)