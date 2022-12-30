DTC buses to reach AIIMS Jhajjar

New Delhi (The Hawk): In order to prevent inconvenience for the general public visiting the hospital, the Delhi government announced on Thursday that the DTC bus service will be extended from Najafgarh to AIIMS, Badsa in Haryana.

Kailash Gahlot, the minister of transport for Delhi, made the declaration while visiting Badsa Village in the Jhajjar region of Haryana.

Residents of the area presented him with a document during the public meeting asking him to operate Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses from the Daurala border in Delhi to AIIMS Badsa in Haryana.

Gahlot agreed to the request and said: "To ensure that people do not experience any difficulties when travelling to the hospital, the Delhi Government would expand the operation of DTC buses to AIIMS-Badsa. Additionally, ladies will still be able to travel for free on this new route."

"met the locals in the Haryana village of Badsa, close to Najafgarh. The extension of DTC buses from the Daurala border to AIIMS Badsa hamlet was sought by the locals. Soon, the Delhi government would launch DTC services until AIIMS Badsa under the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "He tweeted ","

Starting in January is the anticipated launch date for the new service.

(Inputs from Agencies)