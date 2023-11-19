DTC bus overturns in Delhi, no fatalities reported

Overturned DTC Bus in Rohini, No Fatalities Reported, Investigation Underway - Electric bus mishap leaves passengers injured, prompt police response and ongoing probe.

New Delhi: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, an official said, adding that no fatalities have been reported.



"The incident occurred in Sector- 15 area and after receiving a call regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot," said a senior police official,



"Some people have sustained major injuries after the electric bus overturned and they are undergoing treatment," said the official, adding that police teams are on the scene and a probe is going on.



—IANS