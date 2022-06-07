    Menu
    Drug Destruction Day to be held June 8 by CBIC as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Iconic Week

    The Hawk
    June7/ 2022

    Around 42000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country

    New Delhi (The Hawk): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow ( 08.06.2022) as apart of Iconic Week of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence.   A total of around 42000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country.

    The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process to be held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and would be addressing the officers.


