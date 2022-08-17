Driver, three associates held for raping employer's minor daughter

Panaji: Goa Police has arrested a driver and his three associates for raping his employer's minor daughter.

Kapil Nayak, Inspector at Vasco Police Station, informed that the accused persons are arrested and identified as Mukund Rawal (35), Guruvenktesh Guruswami (30), Kush Jaiswal (30), and Aftar Hussain (23), all residents of South Goa's Vasco.

"On August 11 we received a complaint from the victim's mother stating her daughter was missing from. As the girl was minor, we registered a kidnapping case under section 363 of IPC and section 8 of Goa Children Act and started investigation. We managed to trace the minor girl on August 16 by forming various teams," Nayak said.

He said that the victim in her statement revealed that that all four accused persons sexually abused her independently on different occasions. "Driver had sexually abused her in August last year and later too. However, the other three accused persons sexually abused her since she was missing," Police Inspector Kapil Nayak said.

Apart from section 363 of IPC and section 8 of Goa Children Act, Police has also added 376 of IPC r/w 34 and Sec 4,8 and 12 of POCSO act.

—IANS