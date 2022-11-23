DRDO’s Compendium On Low Intensity Conflict Products Released

New Delhi (The Hawk): DRDO’s Compendium on Low Intensity Conflict (LIC) Products was released jointly today by the Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat. In line with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign of the Government of India, the compendium consists of more than 100 technologies, systems and products developed by DRDO for LIC operations. It is a valuable repository of information for the central security forces.

Union Home Secretary and Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO jointly reviewed the ongoing collaboration between the DRDO and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The collaboration, institutionalised to develop technologies and systems for Low Intensity Conflict (LIC) operations, has helped DRDO to develop many products and systems required for the central security forces during LIC operations. The collaboration has also helped in identifying futuristic requirements for LIC operations and defining the roadmap for their development.