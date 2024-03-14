    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    Dramatis Personae

    author-img
    Soumitra Bose
    March14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Rohit Khera

    Dramatis Personae: All 3 of them --- Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Rohit Khera --- currently are "very important" in the Indian National Congress with a lot of "important responsibilities with them in the pre-occupation / absence of Congress President Mallikarjunaiah Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, busy in pressing party works in view of impending Lok Sabha elections this year. The three are being spontaneously christened as Trimurti / The Three Musketeers / Triumvirate / Troika etc. Widely claimed to be close to "the top Congress quartet: Mallikarjuna Karge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and to a considerable extent to Robert Vadra, '+' {?}. But, all of them, matter, believe it or not. They are being openly termed as Omni Dramatis Personae for all, by all, of all as they are clinching all issues successfully.

    —Soumitra Bose

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Indian politics Congress leadership Election campaign Political responsibilities Trimurti of Congress Omni Dramatis Personae Party strategy
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in