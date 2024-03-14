Dramatis Personae: All 3 of them --- Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Rohit Khera --- currently are "very important" in the Indian National Congress with a lot of "important responsibilities with them in the pre-occupation / absence of Congress President Mallikarjunaiah Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, busy in pressing party works in view of impending Lok Sabha elections this year. The three are being spontaneously christened as Trimurti / The Three Musketeers / Triumvirate / Troika etc. Widely claimed to be close to "the top Congress quartet: Mallikarjuna Karge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and to a considerable extent to Robert Vadra, '+' {?}. But, all of them, matter, believe it or not. They are being openly termed as Omni Dramatis Personae for all, by all, of all as they are clinching all issues successfully.

—Soumitra Bose