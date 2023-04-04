Dr Vijay Dhasmana Assumes Charge As Chancellor Swami Rama Himalayan University

Dehradun (The Hawk): Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, assumed charge as Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) formally on 3rd April 2023. He took over from former Chancellor, Tan Sri Datuk Dr Mohan Swami who is now on a journey of higher spiritual pursuits.

Dr Dhasmana served as VC SHRU for two tenures prior to taking on responsibility as Chancellor. His successor on the post of VC now is Dr. Vijendra Devisingh Chauhan, who was earlier Pro-VC. He is now acting VC SRHU.

In a career spanning decades Dr Dhasmana has been at the helm of affairs in different capacities ever since the institution’s inception and subsequent growth.

He was Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University for two tenures, i.e from 2013 to 2017 and 2018 to 2023, and of HIHT University from 2007 to 2013.

He demonstrated strong academic and leadership record as Vice Chancellor. And now, with his deep understanding of the educational landscape of the state of Uttarakhand and India, is poised for enhanced and crucial functions.

Besides being a member of the Presidential Body of Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) he is also Chair-person of Swami Rama Foundation of USA, President of Swami Rama Nishkaam Karmyoga Trust and General Secretary of Sadhana Mandir Trust. He is also Ex-Chairman of CII Uttarakhand.

A Ph.D from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly and Masters in Mathematics from HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar, Garhwal, he also obtained his Masters in Computer Science from University of London, United Kingdom.

Dr. Dhasmana embarked on his professional journey as the Treasurer of Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust and now has over three decades of varied experience in the field of Finance, Strategy, Administration and Education.

Under his able leadership several departments and educational programs for medical and non-medical professionals were introduced in Uttarakhand.

His deep concern about the worsening migration situation in the interiors of Uttarakhand and its impact on the youth motivated him to set up the School for Vocational Studies and Skill Development at SRHU, with the aim to equip the youth of Uttarakhand with ‘entrepreneurial skills’ and make them financially sustainable.

He has been hailed as a catalyst of “Homestay Entrepreneur Development Program’ in Private Universities across India.

Dr. Dhasmana’s undying commitment to transforming rural lives made him spearhead rural development initiatives in the field of health, education, adolescent, water & sanitation, livelihood & development, relief & rehabilitation including for differently abled, covering over 2000 villages in Uttarakhand and UP.

Under his leadership, SRHU has implemented several projects that have benefitted over 2.2 lakh women & children through MCH programs, provided outreach health services to 1.5 lakh people including 10,000 during COVID, helped over 2 lakh children & 3 lakh eligible couples via school and adolescent health initiatives, implemented over 270 water supply schemes, built more than 600 rain water harvesting tanks, constructed over 14000 individual & community toilets, introduced new technologies and agricultural modern tools, planted over 13 lakh saplings of lemongrass covering 26 acres in 4 villages, and much more.

He is recipient of many reputable awards including ‘Dr. B.C. Roy Award’ in the field of Management – 2001, ‘Uttarakhand Ratna’ for his extraordinary work for the people of Uttarakhand, ‘Garhwal Vibhuti’ for Social Service - 2007, and ‘Vice Chancellor of the Year 2021’.