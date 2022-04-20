DPR, Financial Estimates For Noida Film City Likely By March 2021: Official

Noida: The detailed project report, including financial estimates, for setting up a film city near Noida in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be ready by March 2021, according to a senior official.

A consultant was selected on December 14 for preparing the DPR of the film city and once the report is ready, it will be sent to the state government for its approval, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

"Property consultant CBRE South Asia, which is a Fortune-500 company, has been given three months time for completing the detailed project report (DPR) for the film city. But efforts are on to have it prepared even before that," he told PTI.

"Once we get the DPR, it will be sent to the state''s cabinet ministers through Film Bandhu (the government''s nodal agency for film production-related works) and the government will take a decision on the best plan suitable for the project. Accordingly, further work will be taken up," Singh said.

He said financial planning is also part of the study and a strategy will be developed to decide if the film city will be made on public-private partnership (PPP) mode or in some other way. A pet project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the film city along the Yamuna Expressway is planned on an area of 1,000 acres and will be just six kilometres from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, according to officials. An e-tender was floated on November 29 to invite firms to conduct a feasibility study for the project and four companies had applied for the work, the officials added.

Chief Minister Adityanath had on September 18 directed YEIDA to submit its proposal for establishing a film city to the state government. —PTI