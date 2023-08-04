    Menu
    World

    Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Washington: In a hearing before an Indian-American judge, former US President Donald Trump pled not guilty to four counts of criminal conspiracy to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

    On January 6, 2021, the alleged conspiracy Trump, 77, is accused of orchestrating got violent, and a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., not far from the US Capitol, was where Trump filed his plea on Thursday.

    Trump flew in from Bedminster, New Jersey, and arrived at the courthouse in a motorcade while dressed in a dark blue suit and a crimson tie.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :former US President Donald Trump not guilty Bedminster New Jersey
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in