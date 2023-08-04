Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Washington: In a hearing before an Indian-American judge, former US President Donald Trump pled not guilty to four counts of criminal conspiracy to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

On January 6, 2021, the alleged conspiracy Trump, 77, is accused of orchestrating got violent, and a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., not far from the US Capitol, was where Trump filed his plea on Thursday.

Trump flew in from Bedminster, New Jersey, and arrived at the courthouse in a motorcade while dressed in a dark blue suit and a crimson tie.—Inputs from Agencies