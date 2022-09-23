DocuSign hires seasoned Google executive as new CEO

San Francisco: Digital agreement and e-signature provider DocuSign has hired seasoned Google executive Allan Thygesen as its new CEO.



Thygesen will assume the strategic leadership of the company and a role on DocuSign's Board of Directors, effective October 10, the company said in a statement.

He is joining DocuSign from Google where he served as President, Americas & Global Partners, leading the company's more than $100 billion advertising business across North and South America.



"We have a $50 billion global market opportunity that is largely untapped. I look forward to working with our world-class team to capture that opportunity by growing our diversified customer base across industries and geographies," said Thygesen.



Mary Agnes Wilderotter will conclude her role as interim CEO with this appointment and will help Thygesen with a smooth transition.



She will continue serving as Chairman of DocuSign's Board of Directors.



"The Board believes that Allan is the right leader to help DocuSign continue to capture the massive market opportunity that lies ahead," said Wilderotter.



DocuSign offers eSignature to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere.



It currently has over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform.

—IANS