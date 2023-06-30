DMRC's new mobile app allows passengers to buy tickets directly from smartphones

New Delhi: On Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) released a smartphone app specifically for its customers, allowing them to easily create mobile-based QR-code tickets that can be used anywhere on the system.

In the presence of high-ranking officials, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar publicly introduced the DMRC TRAVEL app from the Metro Bhawan.

Passengers no longer have to wait in line or visit ticket booths to buy tickets; instead, they can do so conveniently from their cellphones using this new software. Passengers no longer have to wait in long lines to purchase tickets, cutting down on travel time.—Inputs from Agencies