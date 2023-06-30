    Menu
    States & UTs

    DMRC's new mobile app allows passengers to buy tickets directly from smartphones

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    June30/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) released a smartphone app specifically for its customers, allowing them to easily create mobile-based QR-code tickets that can be used anywhere on the system.

    In the presence of high-ranking officials, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar publicly introduced the DMRC TRAVEL app from the Metro Bhawan.

    Passengers no longer have to wait in line or visit ticket booths to buy tickets; instead, they can do so conveniently from their cellphones using this new software. Passengers no longer have to wait in long lines to purchase tickets, cutting down on travel time.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) smartphone app DMRC TRAVEL Metro Bhawan Metro ticket
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in