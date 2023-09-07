Distribution of sticks begins among Tirumala devotees for self-defence

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has started the distribution of hand sticks to devotees trekking to the famous Tirumala temple for self-defence in case of any attack by wild animals.



The temple body started distribution of sticks as part of the decisions announced by it to improve security along footpath walkways last month after a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard on Alipiri walkway.



Each devotee trekking the hill shrine will be provided with a woodenstickas a self-defence measure. The hand sticks will be taken back from devotees after they reach Sri Narasimha Swami temple and will be supplied to devotees on a rotation basis.



Ignoring the objections raised in some quarters, TTD, which manages the affairs of the hill shrine, has gone ahead with the distribution of sticks. It defended the move while making it clear that it has not abdicated its responsibility by givingsticks.



TTD authorities said while continuing efforts to catch the leopards, they are providing sticks for the safety of devotees.



The temple body had prepared 10,000 hand sticks at a cost of Rs 45,000. It clarified that the exercise is not aimed at any destruction of forest wood.



TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with the TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy launched the programme on Wednesday evening at Alipiri Padala Mandapam.



The TTD Chairman said that it was scientifically proven and since times immemorial the practice of carrying sticks while crossing dense woods or during hunting expeditions as a protective measure to scare wild animals. He clarified that the provision is not aimed at fighting the wild animals.



He said devotees were sent in groups on footpaths with security guards and police personnel were also stationed at frequent distances and wild animal-prone zones on the route. TTD efforts to contain the wild animal attack threat had yielded results with the trapping of four leopards. (The number has gone up to five after another leopard was captured early Thursday).



Dharma Reddy said several safety initiatives were rolled out by TTD after theJune 22incident at the 7th mile andAugust 11at the Sri Narasimha Swami temple areas.



Lakshitha (6) was mauled to death by a leopard while she was walking to Tirumala along the Alipiri footpath on August 11.



On June 22, a three-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard. The animal had tried to drag the boy into the forest but he was rescued by pilgrims and security personnel.



Dharma Reddy said 500 Camera traps were installed to identify the movement of wild animals and capture them besides driving wild animals into deep forests from the footpaths, stoppage of sale of fruits and vegetables offered as feed to friendly animals like deer, monkeys, etc as a step to stop wild animals approaching footpaths for sake of animals



He said movement of wildlife was identified near Shila Thoranam and the 7th mile on Alipiri footpath. In view of the above, devotees in groups of 100 are advised to move on the footpath along with security personnel, chanting Govinda Nama.



The devotees are also informed of being cautious about wildlife activity every five minutes through the broadcasting system. The forest department has also recruited 100 staff to watchthe safety of devotees on the routes.



TTD EO said currently devotees with below 12 years old children are allowed to trek on footpaths till 2 p.m.. Two-wheelers are allowed on Ghat Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



TTD has also sent proposals with designs to the Wildlife Institute of India and Union Forest Ministry for the construction of steel fencing in the Alipiri footpath route which falls in the reserved forest zone.

—IANS