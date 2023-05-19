Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews The Progress Of Ongoing Infrastructure Projects Of Centrally Funded Education Institutions

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of 43 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) including IITs, IIMs, IIITs, IISERs and Central Universities. Likewise, ongoing projects of institutions under School Education such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalayas, across the country were also reviewed. Secretary, Higher Education, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, Heads of HEIs, senior officials of CPWD, NBCC and Ministry of Education attended the meeting. During the meeting, Shri Pradhan directed the HEIs to speed up and complete the infrastructure projects by the end of the year. He further said that modern infrastructure will be dedicated to the nation soon which will give impetus to our efforts of creating 21st century global citizens. The completion of new projects comprises of various new academic blocks, labs, hostels and facilities for vocational activities for students of various IITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs and Central Universities.