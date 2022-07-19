Dhankar Files Nomination As NDA Vice-Prez Candidate

New Delhi: NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday filed his nomination for next month's poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and others were present at the filing of the nomination. Several NDA alliance partners were also present at the filing of nomination.

On Saturday, Dhankhar was named as the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President after the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting.

"After detailed discussion and considering all the names, the BJP Parliamentary Board has decided to announce the name of Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankar as BJP and NDA candidate for the post of Vice President. Presently he is the Governor of West Bengal and has been in public life for almost three decades," Nadda had said.

After the announcement of the NDA Vice Presidential candidate, Prime Minister Modi had said: "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate." The Prime Minister said that Dhankhar has excellent knowledge of our Constitution and he is also well-versed with legislative affairs. "I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha and guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," Modi had added.

