Dhanaulti Receives First Snowfall Of The Season

Dhanaulti: Amid a forecast of a renewed cold wave set to strike North India, Dhanaulti region of Uttarakhand received its first snowfall of the season on Saturday.

Apart from Dhanaulti, the higher reaches of Joshimath, Badrinath, Dewal block of Chamoli district also recorded fresh snowfall earlier in the day. Tourists and hotel owners in the hill resort were overjoyed by the fresh spell as a white blanket covered the farms, gardens, Surkanda Devi in Kanatal, Kaddu khal, Batwaldhar in Tehri, besides Tapovan and several other areas. Heavy snowfall was also recorded in Shimla district of adjoining Himachal Pradesh. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures in Uttarakhand on Saturday were recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and minus 4 degrees Celsius. According to an earlier tweet by a weather expert, an icy chill would prevail in North India between January 14 and 19, with the peak likely to be between January 16 and 18. —ANI