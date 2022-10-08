Dhami Orders To Dispose Of Pending Cases Of Revenue Courts In U'khand In Mission Mode

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to dispose of the pending cases of revenue courts under a special campaign and with time boundness.

Expressing displeasure over the progress of the working of Revenue Courts and disposal of works, the Chief Minister has directed the Chairman of, the Revenue Council to immediately hold a meeting with the presiding officers of all the Revenue Courts. Dhami has also directed the commissioner and secretary to make a regular fortnightly review and apprise them of the progress.

It is noteworthy that for the speedy disposal of disputes related to agricultural land in which declaration of rights of transfer, division of fields, removal of illegal possession etc, revenue courts were constituted and revenue courts have been given powers like civil courts. Despite the above powers, small land disputes are pending in the revenue courts for years.

According to the state government, at present, the revenue courts of the entire Uttarakhand include the courts of the Revenue Council, Commissioner, Collector, Additional Collector, Assistant Collector, Tehsildar, and Naib Tehsildar. About 34,000 litigations are pending, of which hundreds of cases are more than three years old. Expressing dissatisfaction over the progress of disposal of cases, Chief Minister Dhami said that the pending cases of Revenue Courts should be ensured under special drive and with time boundness to realize the basic mantra of simplification, resolution, disposal, and satisfaction of the State government. The status of settlement of revenue claims is to be reviewed by Dhami even during the tour of the districts and review meetings, said Chief Minister's Office.

—ANI