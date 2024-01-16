Dhami Inaugurated And Laid Foundation Stones For 65 Development Schemes Worth INR 217.28 Crores

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Didi-Baina' Women's Empowerment Festival organized at Dev Singh Maidan, Pithoragarh on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a total of 65 development projects worth Rs 217.28 crore. This included the inauguration of 37 projects with a total cost of Rs 82.82 crore and the foundation stone laying for 28 projects with a total cost of Rs134.45 crore. During the event, the Chief Minister announced various initiatives dedicated to the development of Pithoragarh district, including the construction of Aamla Ghat Phase-2 drinking water project, the construction of an alternative road from Fagali Gad to Panar Bridge, beautification of Mostamano Temple, and the construction of hot mix roads and drains from Naini-Saini to Jajardeval.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by various departments and self-help groups, inspected stalls and also performed worship at the Ram Darbar and Kanya Pujan. He engaged with women from Darma and Vyas Ghatis, who demonstrated bag sewing and wool cutting in Bageshwari Charkha. Additionally, he participated in traditional pottery making using the wheel and also demonstrated making butter through the traditional method of 'mattha' using a churn.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed commercial land allocation approval letters to 253 entrepreneurs at Bin Sidakul. He inaugurated the coffee table book of the Tourism Department/District Administration and also inaugurated Bhaitoli, a product made by Millet. The Chief Minister honored 6 Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kits and 6 international girl athletes.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the mothers and sisters present in large numbers at the event, stating that coming to his hometown Pithoragarh is always an emotional moment for him. He emphasized that the inaugurated projects, amounting to more than Rs 206 crore, would be instrumental in the development of the entire district, benefiting future generations as well. He acknowledged the love and affection received from mothers and sisters in his hometown.

The Chief Minister highlighted the efforts of the state government for the development of Pithoragarh, including the upcoming Medical College and various infrastructure projects such as parking, pumping schemes, and road construction. He mentioned the inclusion of temples from Pithoragarh in the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission and the successful trial landing of a 19-seater aircraft at Naini Saini airport.

He praised the contribution of women to the state's development and emphasized that the empowerment of women is crucial for the overall progress of society, the state, and the nation. He commended the efforts of women in self-help groups, which align with the 'Self-Reliant India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historical decisions taken by the Prime Minister for women's empowerment, including 30% reservation for women in government jobs in the state. He listed various women empowerment schemes initiated by the state government, such as the Chief Minister Women Empowerment Scheme, Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Scheme, Lakhpati Didi Scheme, Chief Minister Anchal Amrit Scheme, Chief Minister Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Minority Meritorious Scheme, Nanda Gaura Matru Vandana Scheme, and the Women Nutrition Campaign.

He announced the implementation of the strictest anti-fraud law in the state and measures to prevent religious conversions. The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's actions against illegal encroachment on government lands and the initiation of the first anti-corruption measures in the state.

In conclusion, he mentioned the Prime Minister's recent visit to Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham, which has boosted tourism in those places. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the support and guidance of the Prime Minister and emphasized the historic significance of January 22, when the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be laid. MP Ajay Tamta welcomed and congratulated all guests and women, acknowledging the double-engine government's commitment to resolving all public issues and ensuring the comprehensive development of the state. He commended the success of the trial landing of a 19-seater aircraft at Naini Saini airport and thanked the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister for the development of new tourist destinations in Uttarakhand.