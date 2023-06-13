DGTR for continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel wheels for 5 yrs

New Delhi: Anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel wheels has been proposed for continuance for five more years by the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGTR to protect domestic players from cheap imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has announced that the likelihood of injury to domestic players can be addressed and mitigated by maintaining the current levies on imports of Flat BaseSteel Wheels from China.

The DGTR has recommended that the current definite anti-dumping measures be maintained "for another period of five years."—Inputs from Agencies