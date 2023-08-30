DGCA suspends simulator training for A320 pilots at Air India's Hyderabad facility

Mumbai: Simulator training for A320 pilots at Air India's Hyderabad facility has been banned by the DGCA, sources said, following the suspension of training for Boeing pilots at the Tata Group-owned airline's Mumbai site.

Since Air India is unable to train narrow-body and wide-body pilots at its own training facilities, the two rulings by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the period of just three days could offer operational issues for the airline.

One of the sources told on Wednesday that the DGCA had also banned A320 pilot simulator training at Air India's facility due to "certain lapses observed during an inspection."—Inputs from Agencies