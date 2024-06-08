Devotees take holy dip in Prayagraj's 'Sangam' on occasion of Ganga Dussehra

Devotees from across the country gathered to take a holy dip, perform puja, and seek blessings.

Prayagraj (UP): A large number of devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on the commencement of the auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra on Saturday.

People were seen performing puja at the Sangam, on the banks of the Ganga.

The holy Ganga Dussehra festival began today and will conclude on June 16.

Speaking to ANI, one of the devotees, TK Pandey, said, "All the preparations for Ganga Mahotsav have been done with the initiation of the 10-day festival. We, the devotees, have come here to take a holy dip in the Ganges. In the upcoming 10 days, all the devotees will come here to take a holy dip, pray for the blessings of Ganga Maa, and worship her accordingly."

Another devotee, Mahima Kaur, iterated, "We came here for Ganga-snaan. We worshipped Ganga Maa and took her blessings. This series will continue for 10 days till the arrival of Ganga Dussehra."

One of the priests at the ghat, Sitaram Dubey, said, "Celebrations for Ganga Dussehra are going on in the city. People are taking a holy dip and worshipping Maa Ganga for her blessings. Additionally, people also take part in donations according to their ability."

Emphasizing the importance of the festival, the priest said, "The significance lies in its celebration and devotion. Maa Ganga teaches us to live with compassion and unity. Devotees can donate as per their ability on this day."

The festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi, where people from all over the country come to seek blessings.

Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and heal any physical ailments they may have.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.

The festivities last for 10 days, with the last day being celebrated as Ganga Dussehra.

—ANI