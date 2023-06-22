Despite slowdown in overall PC business, gaming segment continues to be robust: HP official

New Delhi: A top HP India official stated on Thursday that while the PC sector as a whole has slowed, the gaming market has continued to see significant growth.

Vickram Bedi, HP India's senior director of personal systems, said at a press event for the company's latest gaming PC that the demand for gaming laptops is growing not just among gamers but also among high-end content creators.

"Post pandemic we have seen overall numbers (PC sales) have slowed a little bit, but gaming continues to be robust and we are growing faster than the market," Bedi said.—Inputs from Agencies