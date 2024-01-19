Department Of Ayush Organise Meet To Frame & Deliberate Country's First Yoga Policy At Secretariat

Dehradun (The Hawk): On Friday, a meeting was organized by the Department of Ayush at the secretariat to discuss and deliberate upon the country's first yoga policy. Specialists in yoga from across the country, as well as policy makers in the field of yoga, were invited to the meeting. More than 30 yoga specialists shared their views on the yoga policy on this occasion.

The specialists highlighted that Uttarakhand, the land of the gods, has a rich history deeply connected to the ancient practices of yoga and meditation. This state, with its centuries-old legacy, has been a center for spiritual and yogic exploration. The sacred land has witnessed the footsteps of renowned yogis, saints, and spiritual leaders, making it a hub for yogic knowledge.

The cultural significance of yoga in Uttarakhand is unparalleled. The serene landscapes nestled in the lap of the Himalayas provide an ideal setting for those seeking peace, health, and liberation. Throughout history, Uttarakhand has been a preferred destination for spiritual seekers. Visionary individuals and leaders from various fields have sought profound teachings in this sacred land. Swami Vivekananda found solace in the tranquil atmosphere of Kausani, while revered sage Mahesh Yogi imparted transcendent meditation techniques in Rishikesh. The transformative journey of The Beatles was witnessed by the renowned Chaurasi Kutia, and the spiritual abode of Kanchi Dham left an indelible mark on the minds of Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. Our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, drew inspiration from the spiritual aura of Kedarnath.

Yoga, deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of Uttarakhand, extends its influence far beyond physical postures. The practice of yoga in this divine land encompasses a holistic perspective, promoting physical well-being, mental clarity, and spiritual knowledge. Tourists seeking peace, health, and liberation are drawn to Uttarakhand, recognizing it as a heavenly destination for spiritual rejuvenation. The profound teachings of yoga resonate in every corner, attracting practitioners from around the world. The illustrious history of yoga in Uttarakhand has shaped the destiny of individuals who sought knowledge amidst its serene valleys.

The meeting emphasized that Uttarakhand is home to numerous yoga ashrams and spiritual centers, each contributing to the propagation and preservation of different yoga traditions. These centers play a crucial role in promoting yoga as a way of life and attracting enthusiasts and seekers from around the world. Uttarakhand, with its intrinsic yoga culture, has become a testimony to several initiatives and community practices aimed at promoting and preserving yoga. Various events and programs, such as Yoga Festivals and International Yoga Day, are organized to bring practitioners, specialists, and enthusiasts together. Efforts are underway to integrate yoga into the education system, with Ayurveda programs actively incorporating yoga into the curriculum.

The state government actively supports and promotes yoga through policies, initiatives, and collaborations with yoga institutions. Regular camps are organized by the Ayush department in the community to promote and propagate yoga. In this event, Secretary Ayush Shri Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Secretary Dr. Vijay Jogdande, former CEO of Prasar Bharati Dr. Mayank Agrawal, and Dr. Vachaspati from Parmarth Niketan were among the dignitaries present.