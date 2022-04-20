Dense Fog, Cold Wave Conditions Prevail In Isolated Parts Of UP

Lucknow: Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated places across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the weather office here said.

It said severe cold day conditions were witnessed in some places in the western part of the state.

Day temperatures fell markedly in Meerut division. They were appreciably below normal in Agra division, below normal in Allahabad, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions and normal in the rest, the meteorological department said.

Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in Kanpur, Lucknow and Bareilly divisions, below normal in Ayodhya, Jhansi and Meerut divisions and normal in other parts of the state.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Najibabad at 3 degrees celsius, while the highest was in Gorakhpur at 23 degrees celsius.

The weather office forecast said it was most likely to remain dry in the state on Friday. It warned of dense to very dense fog at isolated places.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, the Met added. —PTI