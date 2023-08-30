Delhi: Man killed, another injured after unknown assailants open fire at them in Bhajanpura

New Delhi: A man was killed and another injured after unknown assailants opened fire at them in North Delhi's Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.37 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Harpreet Gill, was a resident of the Bhajanpura area, police said, adding that he was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The injured, identified as Govind Singh, is also from Bhajapura area. He is currently under treatment at the LNJP hospital, the police said.

According to the police, the two were travelling on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura area when the assailants intercepted them.

They opened fire at them before fleeing the spot, the police added.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, police said.

Further details are awaited.

—ANI