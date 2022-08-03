Delhi: Man dies in mishap with DTC bus

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was killed after he came under the wheels of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in the national capital on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsh Vardhan confirmed about the fatal accident that involved a DTC bus.

"There was a fatal accident between a scooty and a DTC bus. Deceased is a 33-year-old male," the DCP said.

Earlier, there were reports that two school children were crushed under the bus, however, the senior official denied all such reports. "Not aware of any accident involving school children," he said.—IANS