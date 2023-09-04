Delhi: Man arrested at IGI with gold paste

New Delhi: A man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly smuggling gold paste valued at over Rs 50 lakh.

The accused arrived at IGI from Mumbai on September 2. He was taken to the Office of Preventive Customs (Shift) based on the specific information of gold smuggling.

"On thorough personal search and baggage examination, three oval shaped capsules wrapped with black coloured adhesive tape, suspected to contain gold in chemical paste form, total weighing to 1183 grams were found concealed inside one black colour socks," an official said.

He said that 1008 grams was extracted out from 1183 grams gold paste which is valued at Rs 53,02,614.

The accused admitted that he had brought the gold item in paste form from Mumbai to Delhi. It was given to him by a person who brought the same from Dubai.

The officials said that the gold has been seized under section 110 of Customs Act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act.

He said that investigation is underway.

—IANS