Delhi: Dense fog and cold delay flights, trains

Widespread disruptions grip Delhi as dense fog and cold weather lead to delays in flights and trains. The India Meteorological Department forecasts persistent fog, impacting transportation until January 28. Commuters face challenges amid the cold wave, seeking warmth around bonfires.

New Delhi (India): Delhi, the capital city of India experienced disruptions, in both air and rail travel on Tuesday due to fog and adverse weather conditions. Flights at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi were. Around 28 long distance trains to the city were running behind schedule with delays of up to five hours.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius for Delhi. However on Tuesday morning the temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius. Northern Railways reported delays in 28 trains, including known ones such as Howrah New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Rajendranagar New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Bangalore Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express ranging from 2 to 5 hours.



According to IMDs forecast moderate fog is expected in Delhi until January 26th with conditions anticipated on January 27th and 28th. Due to the wave residents sought warmth around bonfires on Tuesday.



At the time IMD issued alerts regarding dense to dense fog prevailing over parts of Punjab Haryana Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh until the morning of January 26th. On Monday there was fog affecting visibility in Jammu division well as areas, like Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Several areas faced issues with visibility. For instance Jammu Division had a visibility of 500 meters Patiala, in Punjab experienced 50 meters of visibility while Delhi had a visibility of 500 meters impacting flight operations. Varanasi and Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh encountered challenges with visibility with Varanasi having 25 meters and Prayagraj having 50 meters of visibility.

