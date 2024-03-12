    Menu
    Crime

    Delhi: 3 Hashim Baba gang members held after encounter with police

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Delhi Police and Hashim Baba Gang Face Off Near Ambedkar College. Intense Gunfight Leads to Arrest of Three Gangsters and Minor Injuries to Two Officers.

    Hashim Baba gang encounter

    New Delhi: Three gangsters from the notorious Hashim Baba gang were injured and arrested after an encounter with police near Ambedkar College in Northeast Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.
    Two police officers also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight that took place near Gokulpuri Metro Station.

    The injured gangsters, identified as Ali alias Fahadh, Asif alias Khalid, and Alsejan alias Thotha, have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
    The accused trio are members of Hashim Baba gang, and were wanted in a firing incident that occurred on March 9, officials said.
    North East DCP Joy Tirkey said, "A firing incident occurred in Seelampur two days ago in which a man named Arbaaz was killed and one was injured. The reason for the Seelampur incident was not clear. We had registered a case of murder and attempted murder. Our special staff received information regarding the movement of people involved in the firing incident."

    According to the police, several shots were fired from both sides, and three accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs.
    "Today's encounter took place at around 1.30 am. We tried to stop them, but they opened fire at the police. Today, around 23-24 shots were fired from both sides. The three have been identified. All three have cases against them," the DCP said.

    "Two police personnel also sustained injuries during the firing," he added.

    —ANI

    Categories :CrimeTags :Delhi crime news Police encounter Delhi Gang violence Delhi Hashim Baba gang Northeast Delhi shootout Law enforcement vs gangsters Criminal activities Delhi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in