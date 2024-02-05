Delhi schools to resume physical classes at regular timings from tomorrow

Delhi Education Department Orders Resumption of Physical Classes Amid Improved Weather Conditions

New Delhi: In view of the improved conditions in the national capital, the education department has ordered all government, government-aided and private schools to resume physical classes at their respective regular timings, starting tomorrow.

In an official order issued, the Education Department wrote, "In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all govt, govt-aided, and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their normal timings w.e.f. 06.02.2024 (Tuesday)."

Earlier last month, the education department rescheduled the timing of schools in view of the immense fog conditions in the national capital.

Keeping in view the freezing weather conditions, it was directed that schools do not run classes before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

This year, the lowest temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the seasonal average.

—ANI