Delhi prison authorities seize 8 mobile phones, contraband in Tihar and Mandoli jails

New Delhi: A prison authorities in Delhi stated on Thursday that raids conducted at the two major prisons in the city, Tihar and Mandoli, resulted in the recovery of eight mobile phones and other prohibited items.

Officials claim that the operation began on Tuesday at Central Jail No. 3 (Tihar) after authorities received important information.

“Acting on the information, a thorough search operation was conducted, during which the officials dug approximately 2-3 feet deep at multiple locations within the prison premises,” said a senior prison official.

During the span of the operation, they were able to seize three smartphones, two keypad mobile phones, two data cables, an adaptor, a knife, and an iron borer (Sua).

The search operation was supervised and carried out successfully by Deputy Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar.

In another effort to reduce criminal activity, prison officials conducted a search of Central Jail No. 11 (Mandoli) on Wednesday.

“This operation yielded the recovery of three mobile phones, three SIM cards, and handmade cigarettes containing banned substances,” said the official.

"The seized items will be submitted for further investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law," the source emphasised.

In March of this year, 10 mobile phones and other prohibited contraband were discovered by prison authorities in two packets of 'Real Juice' that had been tossed from outside Rohini jail no-10. Same month, the officials also recovered five mobile phones wrapped around an inmate's leg in Mandoli prison when he was brought back from his court production.—Inputs from Agencies