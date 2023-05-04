Delhi Police says no force used against wrestlers, claims 5 personnel injured; AAP terms it lie

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police of circulating false information when they claimed that police officers had been inebriated and used force against protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar late the night before.

Five police officers were hurt during the incident on Wednesday night, according to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal. Wrestlers claim they were assaulted by police, and at least two protestors were knocked unconscious.

There were a sufficient number of female cops on duty overnight. No law enforcement officers tested positive for alcohol use during the evaluation. Five police officers were hurt in the melee.—Inputs from Agencies