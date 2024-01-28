Delhi Man Stabbed, Shot by Gang of Four in Shastri Park

In a shocking turn of events, a youth in Shastri Park, Delhi, fell victim to a brutal assault by four individuals. Stabbed with a knife and subsequently shot, the victim suffered injuries on both legs.

New Delhi: A disturbing incident took place in Shastri Park when the Delhi police filed a case after a young person was attacked by a group of four individuals who stabbed and shot him. The incident came to light on Saturday when the victim reported the assault to the authorities.



A Delhi Police official confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway. The four perpetrators are still at large. Authorities are actively working towards apprehending them.



The Shastri Park Police Station became aware of this incident through a PCR call reporting the gunshot. The victims account of the attack is crucial for investigations as law enforcement strives to gather more information, about this distressing event.