    Delhi govt will not be run from jail: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

    The Hawk
    March27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Delhi's governance in question as LG V K Saxena insists on the separation of power and rule of law amid AAP leader Kejriwal's arrest in the excise case.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

    New Delhi: The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Wednesday in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.

    Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."

    —PTI

