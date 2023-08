New Delhi: An official said on Sunday that a huge fire broke out at a warehouse in the Alipur area in outer Delhi, however no injuries have been reported so far.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Fire Department got a call about the situation.

The godown is located at Budhpur in Alipur.

According to a government official, 16 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Further details are awaited.—Inputs from Agencies