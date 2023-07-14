Delhi floods: ITO, Rajghat inundated, Yamuna waters reach close to Supreme Court; 3 boys drown

New Delhi: On Friday, the rushing Yamuna began to show signs of slowing, but a drain regulator rupture caused flooding in portions of Delhi, including the ITO, with water coming dangerously near to the Supreme Court complex.

Backflow from a nearby drain also flooded the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat.

In the Mukundpur Chowk neighbourhood of northwest Delhi, three young boys drowned while playing in floodwaters. Since the Yamuna water level reached the critical level last Monday, these deaths were the first to be reported in the city.—Inputs From Agencies