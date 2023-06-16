Delhi CM summons NCCSA's first meeting to discuss action against officer

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has summoned the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) on June 20. The authority is expected to discuss disciplinary proceedings against an officer.

"However, even before the first meeting of the NCCSA could be convened, it has become clear that the authority is nothing but a farcical body. Several proposals related to services are being directly sent by the Chief Secretary (CS) to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), bypassing the CM and the NCCSA. Two weeks ago, the Chief Secretary and the Lieutenant Governor colluded to bypass the CM and the NCCSA and issued suspension orders for an officer in another matter," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The statement pointed out that the outcome of any authority meeting "was already known" since two members, appointed by the Central government and the Chief Minister, were in the minority.

"Now, due to the collusion of the LG and CS, the farcical authority meeting itself is not being held, reducing it to a mere showpiece," it added.

"In an extremely shocking and distressing series of events, a file had been placed before the CM for the suspension of an officer two weeks ago. The matter was placed before the CM as per Sub-Section (2) of Section 45H of The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023,... The ordinance appointed the CM as the ex-officio Chairman of the Authority, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) as members," the statement said.

According to the statement, it has been learned that several other proposals related to services are also being "directly sent by the CS to the LG, bypassing the CM and the NCCSA entirely".

"The fact that the CM's authority as the Chairperson of NCCSA has been completely undermined by the collusion of the LG and CS even before the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) could take place clearly highlights the malicious intent of the Centre to deprive the elected government of exercising any governing power in Delhi."

"The composition of the NCCSA itself is dubious. The Centre has placed the CM and two bureaucrats (Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home)) together in one Authority and mandated a majority vote for the committee's decisions. In this manner, the outcome of any authority meeting is already known, with two members appointed by the Central government and the CM being in the minority. Now, due to the collusion of the LG and CS, the farcical authority meeting itself is not being held, reducing it to a mere showpiece with no power vested in the elected government," the statement added.

