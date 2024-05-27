Delhi Children Hospital fire: Court remands two accused to 3 days police custody

The court granted the police's request for custody to further investigate and seize crucial evidence, including the DVR of the hospital's CCTV system.

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday remanded two accused, including the owner of New Born Child Hospital case to three days of police custody in connection with the deaths of seven new-born in the fire incident.

Accused were produced before the court after their fresh arrest.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Anand Gupta remanded Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash to three days of police custody till May 30.

Investigation Officer (IO) moved an application seeking five days of police custody to seize the DVR of CCTV and check the medical degree of Akash.

After hearing the submissions of the police, the court granted three days of police custody of both accused.

As per Delhi Police, on May 25, 2024, at 11:29 pm, information regarding fire in hospital and persons in danger was received. Thereafter, police staff and fire brigade staff reached on the spot at Baby Care New Born Hospital, Vivek Vihar where the fire was seen in two two-storey building.

With the help of fire brigade staff, 12 infants were rescued from the nursing station. After dousing the fire, the hospital was inspected and oxygen cylinders were found.

The rescued infants were shifted to other hospitals East Delhi Advance NICU, Vivek Vihar, Delhi and later on 7 dead infants were sent to GTB Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

An FIR for offence 336/304A/34 IPC has been lodged in this case.

On inspection of the hospital and examination of nursing staff, it was found that there was no fire extinguisher, improper entry exit, absence of emergency

exit, deployment of BAMS doctor etc, penal section 304/308 IPC were invoked.

It was found that the license issued to the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital by DGHS, Govt. of NCT of Delhi has already expired on March 31, 2024.

Even though the expired license (issued to the said Hospital) was allowed for 5 Beds only, at the time of the incident, 12 new born children were admitted to the Hospital.

The Doctors are not qualified/ competent to treat the newborn child in need of Neo-Natal Incentive care, as they are BAMS degree holders only.

There is no fire extinguisher installed in the said Hospital for emergency condition in case of eruption of fire.

There is no emergency exit in the Hospital in case of any untoward incident.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the 'Baby Care New Born Child Hospital' has 4 branches in Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The owner of the said hospital is Dr Naveen Khichi a resident of Bhera Enclave, Pachim Vihar, Delhi.

He is an MD in Pediatric Medicine. He and his wife Dr Jagriti (Dentist) are running the said Hospital.

The fire tender, Crime team and FSL team reached the spot. The probable cause of the fire is stated to short circuit. Electric Inspection Report from the Electric Inspector ( Labour Department) Govt of NCT of Delhi, D-Block, Shamnath Marg is being obtained. A report is also being obtained from the Delhi Fire Services, police said.

—ANI