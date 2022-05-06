Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police

New delhi: The Punjab Police has arrested Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital on Friday, the party's leaders said.

.The police, however, have so far not given any statement about the arrest.

Bagga has been highly vocal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

He came under fire from the Aam Aadmi Party, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Kejriwal over The Kashmir Files movie.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of a resident of Mohali.

BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The Punjab police has arrested Bagga from his home. They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh."

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said in the morning that "more than 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house. It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".

In a video posted on Twitter, he alleged that the Punjab Police was being "misused" against activists and not for maintaining law and order in the state—PTI