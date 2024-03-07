    Menu
    States & UTs

    Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives 'bomb threat' call, students evacuated; search underway

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March7/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Delhi Police and Emergency Services Respond to Bomb Threat at Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi: Students Evacuated, Search Underway. No Suspicious Items Found Yet.

    Delhi Police Logo

    New Delhi [India]: A bomb threat call was received by Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, a police official said.
    The alleged call was received at around 9:34 am on Thursday.

    Police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college, and students were evacuated.

    According to the DCP South West Rohit Meena, "A bomb threat call was received by the staff of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi at around 9:34 hours. Immediately, police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college and students were evacuated".
    "Search and checking is being carried out," he said.
    DCP Meena said, so far, nothing suspicious has been found.
    Further measures are underway.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Ram Lal Anand College University of Delhi Bomb threat Student safety Emergency response Delhi Police Security measures
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in