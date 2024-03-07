Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives 'bomb threat' call, students evacuated; search underway

Delhi Police and Emergency Services Respond to Bomb Threat at Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi: Students Evacuated, Search Underway. No Suspicious Items Found Yet.

New Delhi [India]: A bomb threat call was received by Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, a police official said.

The alleged call was received at around 9:34 am on Thursday.

Police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college, and students were evacuated.

According to the DCP South West Rohit Meena, "A bomb threat call was received by the staff of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi at around 9:34 hours. Immediately, police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college and students were evacuated".

"Search and checking is being carried out," he said.

DCP Meena said, so far, nothing suspicious has been found.

Further measures are underway.

