Dehradun Police Arrest All Accused In Rs 20 Cr Jewellery Showroom Heist

Dehradun: Dehradun police on Thursday claimed to have nabbed all four accused in the high-profile jewellery showroom robbery case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek, Ashish Kumar, Kundan Kumar and Mohd. Adil.

According to the officials, the suspects, who are natives of Bihar, were captured in their home state. Ajay Singh, SSP, Dehradun, stated, "Along with the main accused, three others have been arrested after interrogation. The arrested individuals, prior to the incident, were responsible for arranging funding for the gang, using hawala and phone transactions."

The four accused were presented before a court in Bihar for transit remand, which was approved. "They are now being brought to Dehradun, added the SSP.

Earlier this month, while the police administration was swamped with security arrangements ahead of a VVIP visit to the state, unidentified robbers looted gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 20 crore from a jewellery store in Dehradun.

Officials said that the incident took place on Thursday at the Reliance Jewelery showroom near the Police Headquarters and Secretariat on VIP Rajpur Road. According to the police, four miscreants entered the showroom while one stood outside. Then the miscreants held 11 employees, including the guard, in the showroom hostage at gunpoint and looted gold and silver jewellery worth more than Rs 20 crore.

After the robbers got the hint that the police had been alerted, they fled, leaving their bikes.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took cognizance of the matter and summoned the Director General of Police (DGP), ordering a strict probe into the case. —ANI