Death toll due to floods in Iran reaches 69

Tehran: The number of deaths caused by flash floods in Iran triggered due to the heavy rain over the past one week has increased to 69, while 39 people were also injured and 45 others remained missing, a disaster management official said.

Six of the deceased, three of the wounded and three of the missing are Iraqi nationals, Xinhua news agency quoted Nejad Jahani, deputy head of the National Disaster Management Organization (NDMO), as saying to the media on Sunday.

Search, rescue and aid operations are underway in 661 regions in 24 provinces, said Pir-Hossein Koulivand, president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The casualties are likely to increase as the rescue work continues, said Jahani.

The floods have caused an estimated $28.12 million in damages in 18 counties in Isfahan, affecting 4,000 hectares of farmlands, 50 hectares of gardens, 30 animal husbandry units, and 10 fish farming units, a provincial disaster management officer said.

He noted that heavy rainfall in the province have also damaged 98 km of roads and 61 buildings and bridges.

Heavy rain across Iran is expected to continue until Monday.

