DDPSA Senior Girls' Basketball Tournament Commences

Dehradun (The Hawk): The DDPSA Senior Girls’ Basketball tournament commenced with great zeal and enthusiasm at The Aryan School today. The schools participating in the week-long tournament include The Aryan School, St Thomas’ College, Welham Girls’, Unison World School, Shigally Hills International School, and St Joseph's Academy.

The first day of the tournament commenced with matches between The Aryan School & St Thomas’ College, and Welham Girls’ & Unison World School.

In the first match, the Welham Girls’ was declared the winner with a 20-00 score as they got the walkover against Unison World School. In the second match, The Aryan School won against St Thomas’ College with a score of 37-12 baskets. The highest scorer of the match was Shreya Handa with 22 baskets. The finale of the DDPSA Senior Girls’ Basketball tournament is scheduled to take place on 14th November at The Aryan School.

The officials of the matches were Sanjay Thapa, Mohd Usmaan Abbasi, and Vinod Gairola.