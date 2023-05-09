DCW issues summons to DCP over failure to arrest accused in cases of sexual harassment of wrestlers

Ned Delhi: The Deputy Commissioner of Police for the New Delhi district has been called in for questioning by the Delhi Commission for Women due to her department's apparent unwillingness to investigate and bring those responsible for the sexual harassment of female wrestlers to justice.

After learning that no suspects have been apprehended thus far, the panel instructed the DCP to report back to the Commission on May 12 with an update on what has been done.

Despite the passage of 10 days since the registration of FIRs, "it is also learnt that statements of survivors including the minor girl, under 164 CrPC have not been recorded till date," it alleged.—Inputs from Agencies