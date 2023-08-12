DCW helpline receives over 6 lakh calls in past 1 year, domestic violence tops

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday said that it received more than 6.3 lakhs calls on its 181 helpline number from July 2022 to June 2022, leading to the registration of 92,004 cases.



Additionally, the Commission also received over 11,000 cases from other states.



According to data shared by the DCW, among the cases received, domestic violence ranked the highest with 38,342 cases, followed by 9,516 cases of conflicts with neighbours; 5,895 rape and sexual harassment cases; 3,647 POCSO cases; 4,229 kidnapping; and and 3,558 cyber crimes.





The Commission also received 1,552 missing person complaints, 2,278 cases of dowry harassment, 790 cases of medical negligence, 156 cases related to sex trafficking, 40 cases of trafficking, 69 cases of child marriage, 67 cases of sexual harassment in the workplace, 66 cases of child labour, 63 cases related to illegal liquor and drugs, and 54 cases of honor killing.



“Service-related matters amounted to 1,319 cases, property disputes to 421 cases, police harassment to 354 cases, requests for shelter homes to 348 cases, dangerous attacks on women to 298 cases, and theft to 235 cases. Additionally, the commission received 58 complaints from transgender individuals and 137 grievances from men,” the data revealed.



The majority of cases came from the Narela area, totaling 2,976 cases.



This was followed by 1,651 cases from Bhalswa Dairy, 1,523 from Burari, 1,371 from Kalyanpuri, and 1,221 from Jahangirpuri area.



In terms of cases related to rape and sexual harassment, the top five areas were Burari with 175 cases, Narela 167, Govindpuri 105, Uttam Nagar 89 and Sultanpuri 86.



Regarding POCSO cases reported to the 181 Helpline, the top five areas were Narela with 141 cases, Bhalswa Dairy 91, Samaypur Badli 71, Prem Nagar 68s, and Nihal Vihar 66.



Narela had the highest number of kidnapping cases at 209, followed by 106 in Bhalswa Dairy, 75 in Burari, 71 in Bawana, and 63 in Sangam Vihar.



Kalyanpuri reported the highest number of domestic violence cases at 769, followed by Burari with 709 cases, Ranhola with 685 cases, Bhalswa Dairy with 673 cases, and Narela with 590 cases.



"In terms of monthly trends, the commission received the most cases in July 2022 (10,442 cases) and the least in January 2023 (3,894 cases). Weekly trends indicated that most cases were reported on Mondays, while the least were reported on Sundays. On a daily average, the highest call volume occurred between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm, with fewer cases reported during midnight hours," the data revealed.



Approximately 41.5 per cent (38,140 cases) of the reported cases were from women aged 21 to 31, followed by 21.8 per cent (20,058 cases) from the age group of 31 to 40, 18.41 per cent (16,939 cases) from the age group of 11 to 20, and 7.26 per cent (6,686 cases) from the age group of 41 to 50.



The Commission also received around 4 per cent (3,735 cases) from women aged 60 and above, including 40 cases from women above the age of 90.



DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the181 helpline is a 24x7 Helpline which attends thousands of calls on a daily basis.



“Over the past seven years, we have received 40 lakh calls and in one year, we catered over 6.3 lakh calls on 181 helpline and over 92,000 cases were registered on these calls. The Commission always tries to help the women and girls in distress through the 181 helpline. We will be sending this report to the Central and state governments and seek their cooperation in addressing rising crimes against women and girls in the capital,” she said. —IANS