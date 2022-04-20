Cyclone Tauktae: Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm in 12 hours: IMD

New Delhi: The low pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday. According to the IMD, this depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.

"Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" (pronounced as Tau'Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east central Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts", informed IMD in a tweet.



Earlier, the IMD had informed that this cyclone will hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

"Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east central Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning", tweeted IMD.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Tauktae striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, NDRF officials said on Friday.

"#CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 #NDRF teams committed, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra," tweeted Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered officials to be vigilant and well equipped especially near coastal areas, in view of Cyclone Tauktae.

In a tweet by the Maharashtra CMO, it informed, "In a meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed District Administration, Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to be vigilant and well equipped especially in coastal areas of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg."

Cyclone Tauktae near Kochi is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning, informed the Indian navy on Friday.

In a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, it informed, "#CycloneTauktae-Update 1-Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning."

Indian Navy assured full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India.

Acting on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning to fishermen in Kerala over a cyclonic storm prediction, the State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday banned fishing on the coast till further notice.

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17.

On December 3, 2020, cyclone Burevi made landfall in Kerala and adjoining areas. (ANI)