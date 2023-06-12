Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat govt initiates rescue, relief operations

Gandhinagar: On Monday, Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar conducted a video conference with district officials via the coastal area surveillance system to discuss the situation and coordinate rescue efforts in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy.

On June 14 and 15, severe rain and winds of above 125 km/h are expected to hit the affected areas.

On June 13th, anyone living within 0-5 kilometres (km) of the coast will be evacuated, and those living within 5-10 km (km) will be moved to safer regions.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been sent to the affected areas to assist with rescue efforts.

About 24,000 vessels have been moored at appropriate sites.

Post the cyclone, the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) teams, along with power pole experts and necessary equipment from the Forest Department and Road and Building Department, will work diligently to restore electricity services.

The Forest Department has worked with the Public Works Department to clear roads and set up the necessary infrastructure.

In Kutch district, where the cyclone is projected to make landfall, residents within 0 to 5 km of the coastline will be relocated to safer locations.

Alok Kumar Pandey, the state's relief commissioner, reaffirmed the government's dedication to the wellbeing of all residents of cyclone-affected areas.

When it comes to rescue and relief efforts, the state government is ready to lend an instant hand to the district administration.

Pandey, the commissioner in charge of relief efforts, emphasised the measures made by the district government to be ready to swiftly carry out rescue and relief activities.

Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are given top priority in evacuation arrangements.

Teams from PGVCL are currently working to restore power, and all sub-stations have been outfitted for the task.

The coastal region of Saurashtra has already seen the effects of the cyclone, with high rains and strong winds.

Extreme weather has caused numerous tree deaths in the regions of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Khambhalia, and Kutch. The renowned bridge in Devbhoomi Dwarka has been flooded to the point of inaccessibility, stranding a few travellers.—Inputs from Agencies