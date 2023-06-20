Customs destroys 1,289 liquor bottles, 51.68 kg drugs

New Delhi: The Customs department announced on Monday that it destroyed 1,289 units of liquor bottles and 51.68 kg of drugs. These narcotic substances were seized at the IGI Airport in Delhi in various cases.

"As a testament to its commitment to enhancing action and cooperation towards the goal of an international society free from drug abuse, the Customs officers at IGI airport in Delhi destroyed a total of 51.68 kg of drugs, including 41.97 kg of heroin and 9.71 kg of cocaine," a Customs official said.

The official added that in addition to the drugs, the Customs also disposed of 1,289 units of liquor bottles, which were categorised as lost property or detained goods.

The liquor bottles were seized between April 2020 and December 2022.

—IANS