CSIR-NIScPR Publishes Special Issue Of The IJBB On Biological Electron Microscopy And Nanobiotechnology

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of the Govt. of India initiative “Azadi ka Amrit Mahatosav”, and the G20, the Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB), CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, has brought out a special issue in association with the Department of Anatomy, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on the theme, “Biological Electron Microscopy and Nanobiotechnology” in the Indian context. As a leading publicly funded Science publishing institute in India, CSIR-NIScPR publishes 16 journals in various STI disciplines, and all of them are indexed by reputed national/international agencies like Science Citation Index (Web of Science), Scopus, NAAS and UGC CARE.

IJBB, a monthly premier peer-reviewed research journal in the subject area of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Biotechnology, with the JIF score of 1.4, ranks first amongst the CSIR-NIScPR journals published across the disciplines. With the able guidance and active support of the recently re-constituted editorial board with reputed national/international experts, the journal has been receiving considerable attention from researchers and academicians across the globe. This special issue (August 2023 IJBB Vol. 60 Issue no. 8) has 6 original research papers broadly covering the emerging trends in the Biological Electron Microscopy and Nanobiotechnology contributed by reputed researchers in the subject area. The articles cover (i) Feather Protein Hydrolysate mediated synthesis of silver nanoparticles and assessment of anti-microbial potential of silver nanoparticle-treated silk cloth; (ii) Abnormal ultrastructure features on type II pneumocytes of lungs in aplastic anemia patients with severe COVID-19; (iii) Urinary exosome isolation in fluorosis patients with early symptoms of nephrotoxicity; (iv) Ultrastructural variations of the sagittae in Anabantiformes fishes; (v) In vitro larvicidal, antioxidant, and DNA binding activity of biosynthesized zinc oxide nanoparticles conjugated with Andrographis paniculata aqueous extract; and (vi) Upregulation of Psoriasinin Cholesteatoma associated with inflammation, bone destruction and severity of disease.

Publication of this special issue was possible only with the intensive support of Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi, and able guidance of the newly reconstituted Editorial Board comprising globally renown experts in the area, - Prof. Stephen Dimitrov (Chief Editor, IJBB), Dr DN Rao (Executive Editor, IJBB), the initiative taken by Dr. NK Prasanna, Scientific Editor, IJBB and the necessary encouragement from Shri RS Jayasomu, Dr G Mahesh, Dr Meher wan (Head, Research Journals). Contribution from authors, reviewers, and the technical support provided by the print production team of CSIR-NIScPR for successful timely publication of this issue deserves special mention.