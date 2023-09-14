CSIR-NIScPR & KAMP: Workshop On Science Communication

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the Day 3 of One Week One Lab program of CSIR-NIScPR. A workshop on science communication was organised where more than 50 teachers joined the event and received the training of various facets of science communication by the experts. In the workshop, Shri C. B. Singh, Head, Jigyasa, Training and HR Division of CSIR-NIScPR delivered a welcome address. In her keynote address in the workshop addressing the science teachers Chief Guest Prof. Sharmishtha Banerjee, University of Hyderabad, emphasized teaching interdisciplinary science to the students. She said that all the subjects including biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics are inter-related and we have to tell this to our students in an effective manner.

Ms. Arika Mathur, Head - Operations and Assesments, KAMP captivated the audience with her in-depth presentation on the Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP) - an initiative of CSIR-NIScPR and NCPL. KAMP aims to unearth the innate talents and skills in our students, and the teachers were visibly enthusiastic about this endeavor.

Explaining Science Communication and Citizen Responsibility at the workshop, Shri Hasan Jawaid Khan, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and Editor of ‘Science Reporter’ magazine, said, “It’s a responsibility of every citizen of the country to create more awareness about misinformation and fake news about science.

Ms. Sonali Nagar, Associate Editor, Science Reporter magazine showed a presentation to the teachers training them in the nuances of Popular Science Writing. The workshop ended with the Popular Science Writing assignment given by Shri Hasan Jawaid Khan.

About CSIR-NIScPR and KAMP:

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) is one of the constituent laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. It specializes in the fields of science communication, Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) focused on evidence-based policy research and studies.

KAMP is an Initiative and Knowledge Alliance of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) and industrial partner M/S Nysa Communications Pvt. Ltd. (NCPL), it intends to develop creativity, meaningful learning, critical reading and thinking skills that brings out the inherent abilities of the students.